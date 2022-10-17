Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Dis-Chem’s moratorium on hiring white people is racial discrimination: AfriForum

Lobby group AfriForum says there needs to be further dialogue with pharmaceutical retailer Dis-Chem on recruitment and racial discrimination due to its moratorium on hiring white people.

It comes after a leaked document revealed that Dis-Chem’s CEO Ivan Saltzman called on managers to improve the company’s employment equity profile and effect transformation.

Campaigns officer for strategy at AfriForum Ernst van Zyl says, “People can use any type of framing or call it all these beautiful words at the end of the day it is racial discrimination. If those people say that it is fine and those justify it, those must admit they are pro-racial discrimination, and we can actually have an open discussion. But a lot of people are dancing around the issue. They use the justification of calling it all these nice things but in the end, it is racial discrimination by telling people they are not going to get a job or promotion based on their skin colour and that is why AfriForum is against it.”

Source: SABC News

Photo: Reuters


