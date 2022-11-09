Disable Golf open to acknowledge Disability Awareness Month

Share this article

The City of Cape Town partnered with the South African Disabled Golf Association(SADGA) for the Cape Town Disabled Open this week. The event is staged to coincide with Disability Awareness Month.



A strong field of 60 golfers living with disabilities took to the greens of the King David Mowbray Golf Club for the second edition of the Cape Town Disabled Open.

The Cape Town Disabled Open is a golf tournament inclusive of all golfers with disabilities including wheelchair, amputees, blind and a separate competition for the deaf.

The event saw competitors challenge for trophies and medals in the Deaf and Physically-Disabled categories.

“The City’s partnership with the South African Disabled Golf Association goes many years having previously supported the Cape Town edition of the SA Disabled Golf Open. The Cape Town Disabled Open provides a platform for golfers who don’t normally have the opportunity to participate in able-bodied competitions. It is more than just a golf tournament but a stage where SADGA raises awareness in support of initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for people living with physical and cognitive disabilities. As the City we are honoured to be part of a platform that seeks to empower people living with disabilities,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith.

In addition to the action on the course, the South African Disabled Golf Association hosted a Disability Month Awareness Golf Day as part of its efforts to promote golf as a viable form of rehabilitation and recreation for the disabled.

This also included the First Swing Programme Road Show, a series of clinics aimed at schools across South Africa for disabled children and youth – focusing not only on golf but on rehabilitation, social and psychological development through golf.

“The City of Cape Town have been incredibly good to the SADGA over a number of years and the enthusiasm with which they lent their support to the Cape Town Disabled Open underlines their commitment to disabled golf in the Western Cape.” “The second Cape Town Disabled Open was a memorable event indeed with some fantastic golf played and four worthy champions crowned. The City Of Cape Town was integral to the success of the event and it was a great honour to be joined at the prize-giving by Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. I am absolutely delighted that the City’s investment has been repaid by the number of exceptionally talented players we have participating,” said SADGA Chairman Enver Hassen.

Source: City of Cape Town