From the news desk

Disabled Palestinian man shot by Israeli army dies of wounds

International, News
INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian man, described as a suspect by the Israeli army and as mentally disabled by his family, died on Saturday, four days after being shot by Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint.

Hussein Qawariq, 59, from the village of Awarta, was shot on Tuesday by Israeli forces manning a checkpoint in Huwara, near the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army told AFP that soldiers “spotted a suspect approaching them at a military post” and initially fired in the air after “receiving no response”.

“The suspect continued approaching the soldiers, who responded with fire toward him. A hit was identified,” the army said.

Huwara’s mayor, Wajih Odeh, said that Qawariq was “mentally disabled”. He “used to collect bottles and cans from the street and ask for money from businesses in the area,” he said.

Qawariq’s family, too, said he had a “mental disorder,” Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. He died from his wounds in the Rabin Medical Centre in Israel, it added.

The army said it was looking into the fatal shooting.

At least 54 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank. They have included suspected militants and also non-combatants, among them Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American dual national, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

Source: middle East Eye


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.