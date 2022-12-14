Disaster management officials in Western Cape assessing flood damage in several areas

Share this article

Disaster management officials in the Western Cape are assessing flood damage in several areas of the province following heavy rainfall. The West Coast, Breede Valley, Boland, Cape Winelands and the Garden Route and Little Karoo regions have been affected.

The worst-hit area is De Doorns in the Breede Valley where around 2 000 people in informal settlements have been displaced.

Members of humanitarian organisation, the Gift of the Givers, are on site to assist.

They suspecting more rains on Friday and Saturday. The teams will be on standby for further assistance. As I’m speaking to you, our teams are assisting the communities of Paarl, Worcester, we received calls from Ceres, and Gouda. We are also currently busy in Nzamo in strand where we are rolling our relief aid to the people affected there.

Western Cape Disaster Management says emergency services are still on standby, following wide-spread flooding due to heavy rains, especially on the West Coast.

Flooding was also reported in the Garden Route and Little Karoo.

Some residents of Calitzdorp had to be evacuated to higher ground after the wall of a small dam collapsed.

Provincial Disaster Management Head, Colin Deiner, says there is still a weather warning in place until Tuesday night.

“The major areas that have been affected have been the West Coast district, specifically the areas of Malmesbury, Witzenberg, Porterville, Piketberg, Bergriver and then yesterday we had areas in the Cape Winelands and Breede Valley that were affected. We’re also doing assessments with all the districts to understand the level of damage. We have no reports of loss of life yet. However all our rescue services are still on standby.”

Source: SABC News