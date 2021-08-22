Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Discovery of decapitated student appals Commission for Gender Equality

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has reacted to the murder of the University of Fort Hare student whose body parts were found in a bag this week.

In a statement on Saturday, the CGE said it would reach out to the institution’s leadership.

The body parts of 23-year-old final-year LLB student Nosicelo Mtebeni were found in East London on Thursday and her boyfriend, with whom she shared an apartment, has been arrested for alleged murder.

“These grim developments have darkened the meaning of women’s month and we view the continued killings of women as an act of confrontation to the law by GBV (gender-based violence) perpetrators” said commission chairperson Tamara Mathebula.

Mathebula said the commission spent three years assessing gender transformation and gender-based violence at universities and colleges, and subsequently recommended that the department of higher education & training institute policies and procedures to deal with gender-based violence.

“We urge the higher education ministry to speedily ensure the implementation of the recommendations we have made in this area by various institutions,” she said.

“We further urge institutions of higher learning and members of civil society to engage students on programmes that seek to fight GBV.

“We applaud the SA Police Service for the speedy arrest of the man suspected of having committed this murder, and call on the court to deny him bail.

“The CGE is pleased by the swift action on the part of the university to offer trauma counselling support to students, and we call on other service providers to assist the university in this regard.”

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.