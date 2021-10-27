Discussions underway around financing Basic Income Grant in SA

Discussions are underway around financing a basic income grant in South Africa. Calls for its implementation have grown amid a tough economic climate brought on by the pandemic.

The grant will most likely carry strict conditions similar to the recently lapsed R350 Social Relief of Distress grant; including an age limit, being unemployed and not receiving any alternative grants.

The Department of Social Development unpacked the matter with SASSA yesterday, ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s submission of the medium-term budget in two weeks.