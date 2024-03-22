Disgraced Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste dies from alleged suicide: reports

According to Newzroom Afrika, Jooste is alleged to have taken his own life during negotiations with police over his imminent arrest.

Jooste’s alleged suicide comes after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on Wednesday hit him with a R475m administrative penalty for contraventions of the Financial Markets Act (FMA) related to his reporting on the financial position of Steinhoff International.

This follows a previous finding by the FSCA that Jooste contravened the FMA and faced a penalty of R20m in terms of the Financial Sector Act. The FSCA’s finding and penalty imposed was upheld by the Financial Services Tribunal.

“The FSCA has decided to impose an administrative penalty of R475m that includes a contribution of R10m to reimburse the FSCA for reasonable costs incurred in connection with the investigation of the contravention and interest on the amount of R475m at the rate of 11.75% calculated from the date of this order to the date of payment, both days inclusive,” the penalty order read.

The FSCA said the 11.75% interest was prescribed by the minister of finance in November 2023 in terms of the Prescribed Rate of Interest Act.

“The penalties are payable to the FSCA within 30 days from the date of this order. Failure to comply with this order and notice will result in the provisions of section 170 of the Financial Sector Act being invoked, which provides [an] order, on being filed, has the effect of a civil judgment and may be enforced as if lawfully given in that court,” it said.

Source: TimesLIVE