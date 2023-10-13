Distance runner and pace setter give insight on Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The eagerly anticipated Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, scheduled for this weekend, is set to draw thousands of runners not only from South Africa but also from around the world.

This prestigious event features a variety of race options, including the Gold Label Status Road marathon, the 10km or 5km Peace Runs, the challenging 46km Trail Marathon by Ryan Sandes, the 22km Trail Challenge, and the exciting new 11km Trail Race.

A distance runner and pace setter, Youssef Konouni spoke to VOC Drive Time on Thursday about the annual marathon and what it means to the Muslim community.

Running in general means a lot to the Muslim community, as it gets them away from the doctors and is also for health purposes.

“The Cape Town Marathon is one of the biggest marathons in the country. Most of our Muslim community view this marathon as the beginning of their qualification journey for the Two Oceans Ultra and the Comrades Marathon.” Konouni emphasized.

Furthermore, the Cape Town Marathon holds a special place in the hearts of local Muslims, as it unfolds right in their beloved home city.

“When it comes to the Cape Town Marathon, it’s important for the Muslim community because it happens in our beloved Cape Town. Our family, friends, and neighbors can come out and support us. The race covers a formidable 42.2 kilometres, with a cutoff time of 6.5 hours for participants to complete the race.” Konouni added.

Konouni also shed light on the organizers’ efforts to elevate the Cape Town Marathon to the status of the first major marathon on the African continent, emphasizing the need for a flagship event in Africa akin to the major marathons in other continents.

“People cannot register for this year’s race as registrations are closed,” Konouni pointed out. However, he encouraged those interested in participating to look ahead to next year. “You do not need to join a club to enter the marathon, but there is a qualification protocol. You need several months of dedicated training. The entry cost is approximately R480 for licensed runners, which includes those affiliated with provincial athletics associations, and around R560 for unlicensed runners.”

Aspiring marathon runners received valuable advice from Konouni, who recommended joining a running club for comprehensive preparation. These clubs provide access to experienced coaches and opportunities to participate in smaller races, serving as steppingstones to the ultimate challenge of a full marathon.

VOC News