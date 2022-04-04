“District six could be a symbol of success for SA democracy”- Mandla Mandela

Parliament’s Agriculture and Land Reform committee says parliamentarians and government officials have to ensure the District Six restitution process is completed during the National Assembly’s current term. Chairperson Mandla Mandela said during an oversight visit to the area of Cape Town, all the remaining original claimants have to speedily be returned to their place of birth. Mandela adds District Six could be a symbol of the success of the country’s democracy.
