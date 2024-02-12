District Six Museum commemorates 58 years since forced removals with special art exhibition

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The District Six Museum hosted its annual event commemorating the declaration of District Six as a White Group Area on February 11, 1966, marking 58 years since the tragic event over the weekend.

This year’s commemoration also coincided with the museum’s 30th anniversary, highlighting its ongoing commitment to preserving South African history and the memory of the displaced community.

Former residents, along with supporters of the museum, gathered at the Hanover student residence of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology on Saturday, February 10, to pay homage to their lost heritage. The location holds significance as the original Hanover Street once traversed through it before being demolished during the forced removals.

Newly appointed executive director of the museum Zeenat Patel-Kaskar emphasized the importance of remembering not only District Six, but also other areas affected by forced removals across South Africa.

Patel-Kaskar explained, “We use the 11th of February to commemorate all forced removals in South Africa, not just District 6 – we remember Sophia town, we remember Catomana, Simons Town, Claremont ect.”

Speaking to VOC News, Patel-Kaskar stressed that there is still much work to be done in understanding what is happening with the status of the restitution process for former residents of District Six.

“When we look at the administration around people’s applications to return, the numbers simply do not add up. 30 years later and it still does not add up.” “It must be incredibly sad for someone to come back here and think this should never have happened, this is where we belong. These are the same people who still have not yet been compensated for their losses.”

Special Art installation

In a poignant moment, the group walked down to a field in District Six, near the New Apostolic Church, to witness a site-specific art installation curated by local artist Aeysha Price.

Price collaborated with former residents and drew inspiration from their experiences, aiming to shed light on the profound impact of forced removals on individuals and communities.

She explained that the idea behind the installation is to come back to the salted earth that is so meaningful to the people who lost their homes.

The installation featured several art pieces including pillowcases hanging from pillars, symbolizing the loss of homes and relationships endured by the displaced residents.

“I am trying to bring awareness to the fact that we’ve lost ourselves and relationships during these forced removals and we need to repair these relationships and especially our relationship with earth and the land here in district six.”

The District Six Museum says that through events like these and artistic expressions, it continues its mission to preserve the memory of the community and advocate for justice for those affected by forced removals.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm