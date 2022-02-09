Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Dlamini back in court for perjury case

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning for her perjury case.

She allegedly lied under oath during an inquiry into the South African Social Security Agency crisis in 2017.

An inquiry headed by Justice Bernard Ngoepe was seeking clarification on what was not done correctly when millions of social grants beneficiaries were uncertain about whether they would receive their money through the post office or a different service provider.

Following a number of postponements of the trial due to logistical challenges, which included non-arrival of witnesses in court, the trial continues on Wednesday.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo will decide Dlamini’s fate on the matter.

It is expected that African National Congress heavyweights, including Supra Mahumapelo, Carl Niehaus and Ace Magashule, will be in attendance during these court proceedings.

Dismissed

In December last year, the court dismissed Dlamini’s application to have her acquitted in her perjury case.

In November, former SASSA CEO Thokozani Magwaza gave evidence that Dlamini often interfered with the internal operations of the agency.

According to State Advocate Jacob Serepo, the first witness in the case, SASSA Regional Executive Manager in the North West Zodwa Mvulane, had failed to respond to messages on numerous occasions despite being subpoenaed and was moving between Limpopo and the North West.

Defence Advocate Tshepiso Phahlane opposed the application for the matter to be remanded saying the reasons advanced are purely administrative.

Source: SABC News


