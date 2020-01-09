Over a 100 schools were affected by storms between November and December last year.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) , Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga will on Thursday visit some schools damaged by the recent storms in KwaZulu Natal to assess the damage caused.

The ministers will be joined by Kwazulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala. They will visit three schools in the Harry Gwala District Municipality.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Education department has assured schools that were damaged by the recent storms, that they will assist them to be ready for the opening of the 2020 school year, next week.

Over a 100 schools were affected by storms between November and December last year. Provincial Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says mobile classrooms will be provided to the affected schools.

“There are a number of challenges which obviously we are going to face, they are not insurmountable – one of them is the issue of storm damaged schools. From November to date, there are 104 schools that were blown off completely by the storm. As the department, we have ensured that we deployed necessary mobile classrooms so that on the 15 of January which is the first schooling day there is effective learning and teaching as it will,” says Mshengu.

Source: SABC