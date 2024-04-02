Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

DNA identification process of Limpopo bus crash victims resumes

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The identification process of the bodies of the 45 Botswana nationals who died in a bus crash last Thursday at the Mmamatlakala Bridge, between Marken and Mokopane in Limpopo, is expected to resume, this morning.

The bus plunged over a 50-metre-high bridge and caught fire. It was travelling from Gaborone in Botswana to the Saint Engenas ZCC at Moria for the Easter church service.

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba says nine of the bodies were recovered from the scene in a state where they could be identifiable.  The remainder of the bodies were charred to ashes and will only be identified through DNA tests.

The process of sampling DNA from the relatives of the deceased is already underway in Botswana.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla is expected to visit the Mmamatlakala bridge this morning. He is also expected to visit the eight-year-old girl who is the sole survivor of the crash at the Mokopane Hospital.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2024 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.