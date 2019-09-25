Share this article

















The University of the Western Cape is launching a new DNA profiling system to help with sexual offences.

The new DNA kit targets will help in sexual offence cases, a crime that is plaguing South Africa. The kit targets DNA that is only carried by men – the Y-Chromosome.

Head of the Forensic DNA Laboratory at the UWC and leader of the project Professor Maria Eugenia D’Amato says, the kit has agents that when put together with DNA create a profile to identify the man and his relatives.

Listen to interview:

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

