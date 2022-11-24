Dog mob justice: Pit bulls stabbed, poisoned, burnt as angry communities retaliate

Pit bulls across the country are being surrendered in large numbers to the NSPCA and in instances where they are not being turned in, the dogsare being poisoned, beaten, set alight and stabbed by community members.

The NSPCA on Wednesday said the difficult task of dealing with the aftermath of these attacks, combined with their limited recourse, has compelled the organisation to approach the department of agriculture, rural development & land reform for urgent intervention.

NSPCA public relations officer Keshvi Nair told TimesLIVE they reached out to the department on Wednesday morning via e-mail.

“Pit bulls are being surrendered to SPCAs in large numbers and, in communities where owners have not surrendered their pit bulls, the communities are beginning to take matters into their own hands. Animals are being poisoned, stabbed, beaten and set alight in retaliation from angry communities,” she said.

When asked about the number of pit bulls surrendered to the NSPCA thus far, Nair said:

“At this stage all we can confirm is that SPCAs from around the country are seeing an increase in the number of pitbulls being surrendered.”

Calls to have the breed banned have been mounting from the likes of the EFF and even celebrities, after several recent attacks in which children have been mauled to death.