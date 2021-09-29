Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Dog rabies on the increase

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has raised the alarm over the increase in the number of dog rabies cases in different locations in South Africa.
Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Ivan Meyer, says the province is aiming to vaccinate 70 000 pets against rabies. The highly infectious viral disease causes fatal inflammation of the brain in animals and humans. Meyer says the department will host regular rabies outreach programmes in communities across the province this year to bring the veterinary services to communities.
The NICD says the Eastern Cape is of particular concern, where the province is also undertaking a mass rabies vaccination rollout.
Photo: K9ofMine

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.