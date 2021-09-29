Dog rabies on the increase

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has raised the alarm over the increase in the number of dog rabies cases in different locations in South Africa.

Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Ivan Meyer, says the province is aiming to vaccinate 70 000 pets against rabies. The highly infectious viral disease causes fatal inflammation of the brain in animals and humans. Meyer says the department will host regular rabies outreach programmes in communities across the province this year to bring the veterinary services to communities.

The NICD says the Eastern Cape is of particular concern, where the province is also undertaking a mass rabies vaccination rollout.