Donald Trump allegedly disparaged African leaders, including Mandela

Donald Trump has been known for his negative comments about Africa, but new information from his former lawyers book has shown this extended to the continents leaders.

In his book, Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, outlines the disparaging comments the U.S President allegedly made against black world leaders including Nelson Mandela.

According to the Washington Post, Cohen explains in his book how Trump called Mandela a poor leader. At the time of Mandela’s death in 2013, Cohen writes that that Trump said, “Mandela f–ed up the whole country. Now it’s a sh–thole. F—- Mandela. He was no leader.”

South Africa wasn’t the only country whose leader Trump insulted. In a blanket racist remark, Cohen outlines how Trump said, “Tell me one country run by a back person that isn’t a sh–thole. They are all complete f–ing toilets.”

In response, the White House spokesperson responses by attacking Cohen and using his incarceration and record against the validity of the claims in his book.

Cohen is currently serving three years for a number of crimes, including lying to Congress. Of his crimes, he was convicted for campaign finance violations for using Trump campaign money to silence women who had alleged affairs with Trump in the run up to the 2016 US presidential election.

