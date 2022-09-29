Donation allows City Health to create more room at its Town Two Clinic

Share this article

The City’s Health Department formally took receipt of a prefabricated structure that has been vacated by Medécins Sans Frontières (MSF), following the conclusion of the organisation’s Tuberculosis trial in the area. Community Services and Health Portfolio Committee Chairperson, Councillor Ronel Viljoen received the facility on behalf of the City.



The prefabricated structure, built on the premises of the Town 2 Community Day Centre in Khayelitsha, was utilised by MSF to conduct its EndTB trial.

The trial will be concluded at the end of this month – with the curtain falling on 20 years of productive collaboration with City Health.

Over the past few weeks, MSF concluded all clinical, counseling, health promotion and social work support to HIV programmes and Drug-resistant TB programmes at health facilities in Khayelitsha.

The organisation vacated its building at Town 2 on 13 September, and, as a parting gift, has donated the structure to the City.

“This is a massive gesture by Doctors Without Borders, and one that the City is incredibly thankful for. It will go a long way towards creating additional capacity at Town 2, and allowing the City to amplify its service offering to the surrounding community. This building will greatly assist the facility through the expansion of infrastructure for HIV and TB patients. The donation is an example of how important partnerships are in the quest for safer and healthier communities,”said Councillor Viljoen.

The value of the donated building is nearly R750 000 and includes a generator, air conditioning system and a dehumidifier.

The new asset has been transferred to City Health, with the department set to manage ongoing maintenance that’s required.

“The success of the endTB trial and other drug-resistant TB programming in Khayelitsha stands on the fruitful collaboration with City Health, the Western Cape Department of Health, TAC, CBOs, trial participants, TB patients and the acceptance of the community. It has shown that shorter, more effective and better tolerated treatment for drug resistant TB is possible.”

“It is with great pleasure to hand over this structure to increase capacity at Town 2 for the care of HIV and TB patients in Khayelitsha”, said MSF project operational manager, Ms Audrey van der Schoot.

