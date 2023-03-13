Don’t delay! ‘Apply for 2024 academic year today,’ says WCED

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

With the Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED) online portal now open, parents are urged to begin the application process for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners for the 2024 academic year from today until mid-April.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday morning, WCED Spokesperson Bronnagh Hammond said it’s all systems go for the department.

“Parents that want to apply for grade 1 or 8 can please do so now and definitely before the 14th April to avoid disappointment,” said Hammond.

She said the most important thing to do is to ensure that documents are certified and in order.

“The most challenging part of the process is the admin and it’s something we all find tedious, but you need to have a proof of your home address [utility bill from the City of Cape Town], proof of identification for the child [birth certificate, ID or passport], transfer card or last report and for those entering primary school you do need immunization card,” explained Hammond.

For those who do have difficulty accessing the online portal, Hammond said the WCED has availed over 100 walk-in sites across the province to accommodate inept caregivers.

“Visit wcedonline.gov.za/admissions online to see which schools and malls have been made available in both the metro and rural areas for you to find assistance from our officials. Check which dates are available for you to visit. However, you need to bring your certified documents with you so that our officials can help with your online application,” described Hammond.

There are no costs involved as it is a zero-rated website.

“We do have a new expanded site that will ensure the backlog will be eradicated, less crashes in the system will be experienced and it is definitely more user-friendly,” added Hammond.

According to Hammond, there is no queuing system and whether you apply today or the last day all applicants will be dealt with fairly.

“We’ve told every school that they can’t accept any other application form except for the ones we have permitted online because we have found in the past schools discriminating against learners because of their parents pay-slips,” explained Hammond.

For more information call 0861 819 919

