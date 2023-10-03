Don’t fear, WCED ready to help matric class of 2023

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

With the matric class of 2023 preparing for their final examinations that are due to start at the end of October, the Western Cape Education Department said they have enough resources to ensure their learners are successful.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Kerry Mauchline, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson said the department is pulling out all the stops to assist the learners who have faced yet another challenging year.

”Since 2019 when the entire world was faced with the Covid 19 pandemic, we really struggled to find normalcy. With more than 60 000 candidates from all over the province, we know the recent taxi strike coupled with loadshedding, it could not have been easy at all, but we are here to help,” she said.

According to the WCED, their annual matric support booklet has been delivered to over 60 000 candidates in schools.

The booklets contain past papers in high enrolment subjects, the exam timetable, study tips, post-matric advice and pass requirements.

“It also provides candidates and their parents with all the details on when and how the results will be released, the dates for remark and recheck applications, and how to apply for supplementary exams after receiving their results if they would like to improve their marks,” the department said.

Mauchline expressed sincere gratitude to all matric teachers who are going above and beyond to assist learners.

“We thank them for their hard work and wish them all the best as they continue to ensure that learners are well-prepared for post-school education and employment opportunities,” she stressed.

The department encouraged parents and learners to come forward and utilize the services offered by them to ensure that all learners are well equipped and mentally prepared for what lies ahead.

“This can be a very stressful time for both our learners and parents. We urge parents to monitor their children, and should they feel their children need help, reach out to the school and if you feel you need further assistance, don’t hesitate to call the toll-free Safe Schools Hotline on 0800 45 46 on 0861 819 919.”