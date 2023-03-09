Don’t wait! Prepare your admission documents today, WCED

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Parents are urged to gather and certify all the necessary documentation needed to register their Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners for the 2024 academic year, as the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) opens their online admissions process on Monday, 13 March 2023.

According to the department, the online application process will be open from 00h01 on 13 March 2023 to 23h59 on 14 April 2023.

David Maynier, Minister of Education in the Western Cape said the department would do all they can to assist parents who have issues with the online portal.

“The process to register a child can be somewhat daunting if you are not sure how the process works and what information is required,” he noted.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Thursday morning, Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier said parents are encouraged to start the applying early, however, they should be patient as many parents rush to start admissions the minute the portal opens, which may result in some systematic issues.

Mauchline assured parents that the WCED has made provision to assist those parents or caregivers who are not techno savvy.

“We have arranged pop-up admission sites at shopping malls, schools and other facilities, in all eight education districts to help parents and caregivers who do not have access to internet facilities or need assistance applying online,” she added.

The following certified documents are required when applying:

– The last official school Report Card

– Proof of identity

– ID, Birth certificate, or passport of the learner,In the case of a foreign learner: a passport, or a study permit or proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s Asylum seeker or Refugee Permit or A police affidavit if these documents are not available

– Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools only]

– Proof of Residence (Rates account, Lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence).

Parents are urged to certify copies of their documents at any police station or post office.

Information on how to apply, with step-by-step registration and application guidelines and videos are available on the WCED website:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions-202324