Double deductions caused by a technical issue on Nedbank’s system, says Capitec

Share this article

















Banking group Capitec said on Friday that the double deductions some customers experienced were caused by a technical issue on Nedbank’s system, which affected billing at their point of sales terminals.

“We take this very seriously and are working with Nedbank to rectify the error as quickly as possible,” Capitec said, apologising to its clients for the inconvenience.

Capitec said it has to follow standard industry processes, which mean it could take up to 24 hours for the transactions to be reversed.

Source: BussinesDay