Double murder accused Rameez Patel due back in court

Double murder accused Rameez Patel is scheduled to appear at the High Court in Polokwane, in Limpopo, on Tuesday. Patel has been charged with his wife’s murder, Fatima Patel.

Fatima Patel’s body was discovered in a pool of blood at their home in Limpopo in 2015. The case has been before the courts since then.

The case was last postponed in December, as the businessman was awaiting the outcome of his COVID-19 test results.

The request for the postponement had angered Judge Joseph Raulinga, who accused the defence led by attorney Meschak Thipe, of dragging its feet and pulling stunts.

At the time, Patel’s defence attorney told the court that Patel was feeling unwell. When the matter sits again, Patel is expected to be cross-examined. He has blamed his wife’s murder on an intruder.

The businessman also faces a separate murder charge of allegedly killing his mother. He is currently out on bail on both charges.

Source: SABC News