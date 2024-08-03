Double murder investigation underway in Lavender Hill

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The South African Police Services (SAPS) Anti-Gang Unit detectives are actively investigating a double murder following the tragic shooting of two teenage brothers in Lavender Hill on Saturday morning. The victims, aged 14 and 17, were fatally shot while walking on St Bernard Street at approximately 6:30 a.m.

According to SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, “Reports from the scene indicate that the pair were walking when they came under fire from the yet-to-be-identified suspect(s). Both victims suffered gunshots to their heads.”

The Provincial Anti-Gang Unit, with support from Steenberg police and other contingents, are following leads to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Brigadier Potelwa emphasized the increased police presence in the area, stating, “Additional police officials have been deployed to assist in the search for the suspects and ensure the area is safe.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward as the investigation continues. The search for the perpetrators remains a top priority as the community seeks justice for the victims and their families.

VOC News