From the news desk

Downsized Cape Town Cycle Tour kicks again off after three years

Cyclists from across the globe took to Cape Town’s scenic streets for the first time in three years this morning, as the Cape Town Cycle Tour kicked off.

The highly anticipated 43rd edition is the Mother City’s first major event to resume amid the Covid-19 pandemic, after being put on the backburner due to lockdown restrictions.

The downsized event has limited spectators and is only hosting 18 000 participants, compared to the usual 35 000. Around 250 cyclists are racing each other at a time.

Three-time champion Nolan Hoffman secured his fourth victory earlier, with the 36 year old putting forward an impressive sprint toward the elite group’s finish line with a time of 2 hours, 37 minutes, 12 seconds.

After four years, Kim Le Court De Billot also secured her second win in a 78km elite women’s category, clocking a time of 2 hours 13 minutes 37 seconds.

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.