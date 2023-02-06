Dozens dead as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey, Syria

Some 237 people have been killed and 639 injured in Syria in the powerful earthquake, assistant health minister Ahmed Dhamiriyeh has told state television.

The affected swath of Syria is divided between government-held and opposition-held areas.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and northern Syria.

At least 76 deaths were reported in Turkey, while at least 100 people died in Syria.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was centred about 33km (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 18km (11 miles) deep, and a strong 6.7 aftershock rumbled about 10 minutes later. The tremor was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the earthquake.

In northwest Syria, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence described the situation in the rebel-held region as “disastrous”, adding that entire buildings had collapsed and people were trapped under the rubble.

Source: Al Jazeera