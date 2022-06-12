Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Dozens of CPT community based organisations benefit from AMA annual winter program

News, VOC News
By Tauhierah Salie
Africa Muslims Agency’s Western Cape branch is abuzz on Saturday morning, as teams gift blankets and Winter Packs to around 30 community-based organisations in Cape Town. The sincere donation comes just in time, in anticipation of harsh winter weather.
The annual program is due to benefit hundreds of families in areas such as Mitchells Plain, Wynberg, Surrey Estate, Philippi and Hermanus. AMA also donates to masjids and churches, hospitals, schools and old age homes.
Visit www.afrocamuslimagency.co.za, to find out how you can donate a Winter Pack for 280 or a blanket for R130.
AMA Regional Manager, Hussain Choonara, says its not just about providing warmth, but also restoring hope.
