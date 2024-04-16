Dozens of pro-Palestine supporters convened in front of the NPA offices in the Cape Town CBD

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Amid the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, a pro-Palestine march took place in Buitengracht Street in the Cape Town CBD on Monday. Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Tuesday, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign’s (PSC) Martin Jansen said the turnout was still a good presentation of the community, given that it was working hours.

“We were protesting against the National Prosecuting Authority’s inaction for failing to investigate the cases, dating back to 2009, of those serving in the Israeli occupation forces. “This follows the PSC submitting a total of approximately 87 cases since 2009, of young zionist South Africans serving in the occupation forces. We managed to get the evidence through their social media posts, and we laid complaints and charges at the South African Police Service (SAPS) and compiled dossiers of evidence with our complaints and submitted it to the NPA,” detailed Jansen.

Jansen added that neither of them has been prosecuted and deemed this as a “serious dereliction of duty” and that they have failed to fulfill their mandate.

He further stated that South Africa needs to become a place that makes it uncomfortable for zionist entities such as the South African Zionist Federation and the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) to have openly supported genocide.

“Yet they are accepted in our society as normal, and some are even held in high esteem. This is the time for the government to act because the only reason this zionist institution is so brazen is because of the impunity they have enjoyed for decades,” remarked Jansen.

