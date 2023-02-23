Dozens of settlers defile Al-Aqsa Mosque

Share this article

Hordes of extremist Jewish settlers, under police protection, desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday morning and later in the afternoon, The Palestinian Information Centre reports.

According to local sources, 288 settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards under tight police guard.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged Temple Mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Occupation police imposed movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates.

The Aqsa Mosque is exposed to daily desecration by Jewish settlers and police forces in the morning and the afternoon, except on Fridays and Saturdays.

Source: Middle East Monitor