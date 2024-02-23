Dozens Palestine supportiers convene at the British Consulate in CBD, claiming that it has been complicit in the Israeli aggression in Gaza

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“Britain, Britain, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!”

These words were among the resounding chants echoed throughout the City Bowl today at the British Consulate at 8 Riebeek Street, Cape Town.

This comes as various Pro-Palestine activists and some organisations convened in the CBD to showcase their unwavering support for Palestine, but more so, to oppose the complicity of the British Consulate towards the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

“We are protesting outside the British Consulate because they provide diplomatic cover to the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians. Not only diplomatic cover but financial cover as well, they provide arms and ammunition to Israel, which has led to the killing of over 30,000 people, mostly women and children,” asserted the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign’s (PSC) Professor Usuf Chikte. “This has led to the situation where Palestinian refugees have no right to return to their homeland. This is the kind of settler colonialism, the extermination of the native population, and the occupation of the Palestinian territory we oppose,” expressed Chikte.

Chikte further described the ongoing aggression in Gaza as the “second Nakba” (catastrophe). He added that the United Kingdom has aided and abetted the “genocide of Palestinians.”

Meanwhile, Pro-Palestine activist Tony Erizia, who is also from Manchester in the United Kingdom, condemned the British government saying: “You do not represent me!”

“We are all aware of what the British have done, but we will stand united, and we need South Africa as you mean so much to us. You give us the moral force and courage to go out and confront things,” Erizia proudly proclaimed.

Additionally, Chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association (BOCKRA) Osman Shabodien addressed the crowd, saying that, like the Apartheid Israeli regime, the British government’s days are numbered.

“It is disgusting to see how they (Western powers) use the rights we fought for, democracy and our constitution, to protect evil people like this (points towards the British Consulate), but the Zionist’ days are numbered,” remarked Shabodien.

Furthermore, Palestine activist Advocate Shameemah Salie told VOC News they are here today to make their voices heard.

“We are ordering a ceasefire and for aid to be entering into Gaza because it is disgusting that just a day ago, only trucks of aid were allowed to assist more than 1,7 million people in Gaza,” added Salie. “Once upon a time, the British did the same to us, and it has not ended. They stole our wealth, they raped our land, women, and children. We are telling people to wake up because the same is happening to the people of Gaza, but worse,” reiterated Salie.

Photo: VOCfm