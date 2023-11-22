Dr Mads Gilbert journeys throughout South Africa to highlight the war atrocities brought on by the Israeli forces in Palestine

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Incoming reports revealed that the Israeli occupation forces announced the murder of a unit commander in its Golani Brigade in northern Gaza.

This comes after Israel and the resistance movement Hamas agreed on the Qatar-mediated deal for a four-day truce in Gaza, as well as the release of 50 captives for the return of 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The current situation

The pause in the increased aggression by Israeli forces will not take place before Thursday, 23 November.

Gaza is still currently being bombarded with airstrikes launched by Israeli forces on hospitals, schools, women, and children.

Furthermore, reports recently stated that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has condemned the truce agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Gvir believes that the pause plays up in Resistance Movement Hamas’ ally, therefore buying Hamas time “which changes the equation and may bring more events.”

Dr Mads Gilbert’s unfiltered version

Meanwhile, Norwegian physician, expert professor, and social activist Dr Mads Gilbert has been journeying throughout South Africa to highlight the atrocities brought on by the Israeli forces against innocent civilians of Palestine.

This comes after the increased bombardment of hospitals, schools, places of worship, and the homes of Palestinian families, marking 48 consecutive days of aggression on the Gaza Strip before the temporary ceasefire.

Speaking to VOC’s Drive Time presenter, Shafiq Morton, on Monday, Gilbert said he witnessed the atrocities firsthand through his voluntary services as a medical doctor in Gaza.

“I studied medicine because I wanted a profession that enables me to be useful for those struggling. This is when I gradually understood there is this huge struggle for freedom, equality, and anti-racism on a global stance,” explained Gilbert.

Gilbert further added that he volunteered to go to Israel since the Israeli embassy in Norway appealed to Norwich News to come to the assistance of Israelis fighting the way against what he sarcastically referred to as “the dirty Arabs.”

“I volunteered and went to the Israeli embassy to fight the Arabs, and I was pretty proud. I then told my mother and got a phone call from my sister who asked me if I volunteered to go to Israel. I then confirmed, and she asked me if I was crazy.” “I then met up with my sister and the Norwegian Palestine Solidarity Movement and they lectured me throughout the night and that was the first time I heard about the Palestinians,” detailed Gilbert.

The moment of truth

This is interesting, explained Gilbert, because even in liberal and radical circles in Europe, the narrative of Israel was so overwhelming told by Israelis and the guilt feeling of the Europeans towards the Holocaust was as if we should feel guilt because we turned out back or our parents turned their backs.

“The next day I went down to the embassy, canceled my volunteering, and they were very upset. I told them you lied to me, as you failed to inform me about the Palestinians. They became very upset,” explained Gilbert.

Founder of the Palestine Red Crescent Society Fathi Arafat, who is also the younger brother of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, explained Gilbert, appealed for medical assistance to come to Beruit.

“We decided to form the first Norwegian emergency medical team. We were two doctors, one nurse, and one coordinator and we went to Beruit, on our way to a camp in the South Lebanon,” said Gilbert.

“In 1992, there was a massive invasion by Israelis in Lebanon, and besieged west Beruit, cut the water, food, electricity, fuel, and medical supplies, and bombed schools and hospitals. We were waiting in blood and we were doing war surgery underground in a school in west Beruit,” reiterated Gilbert. As a young doctor from Norway, he described the sight as an “evil and a shock” to see how systemic and mean the killing was. “When they came back to start to dig beneath the rubble for potential survivors, the Israelis would return to bomb them as well. After witnessing who is really oppressed, it was Palestine for the rest of my life,” asserted Gilbert.

When I see the mainstream media reporting on Al-Shifa Hospital, explained Gilbert, there has to be a good reason to attack the hospital.

“As healcare workers, we know that Israeli attacks on healthcare is something that has always been happening. In Beruit in 1992, they were already killing paramedics and bombing ambulances. This is part of their modus operandi to attack civilians’ structures to weaken the broad base popular resistance,” reiterated Gilbert. “Palestinian healthcare in Gaza has been erased, which is a huge crime as healthcare is part of humanity.”

Gilbert went on and added that it is the first time in history where a government bombs hospitals, schools and homes of innocenet civilians and then claims that it is in self-defense.

“Since the bombing is so inhumane, you have to be racist to do this, simply because you do not do this to fellow human beings.”

The way forward

However, Gilbert said that amid the current situation, he still believes the future may be bright since international communities and agencies are at the table as it is costing a lot of blood.

“The symbol of the Gaza governor is the bird Phoenix, and legend has it that the bird is always raised from the ashes. I think we will see Gaza rise from the ashes, and everyone can take part in the rebuilding and construction of the Palestinian habitat in Gaza,” proclaimed Gilbert.

