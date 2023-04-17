Dr Nandipha and three other accused in Thabo Bester’s escape to apply for bail

Share this article

The four accused linked to the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester from Mangaung prison in May last year are expected to apply for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today.

They include Bester’s girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, IT expert Teboho Lipholo and dismissed G4S employee, Senohe Matsoara.

They are facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, and aiding and abetting a convict.

Sekeleni and Matsoara were the first accused to appear in court on Tuesday followed by Dr Magudumana and Lipholo’s brief appearance on Thursday.

Magudumana also faces an additional charge of violating a dead body.

Some charges also faced by the accused include fraud and arson.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has a strong case against all the accused.

Meanwhile, the Department of Correctional Services says Bester is currently being housed at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Source: SABC News