Dr Nandipha, co-accused in Thabo Bester escape set to attempt second bail plea

Six people charged with aiding and abetting convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre will apply for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and Friday.

This will be the second attempt for the accused to apply for bail. Their case was postponed last week after the arrest of two more people allegedly involved in Bester’s escape.

The six accused will among others have to convince the court that they are not a flight risk, nor will they tamper with state witnesses.

Bester’s lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana and former G4S employees, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motanyane Masukela and two latest arrests Tieho Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen all face charges of aiding and abetting a convict to escape as well as defeating the ends of justice.

Magudumana also faces a charge of violating a dead body.

Source: SABC News