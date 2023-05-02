Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused in Thabo Bester’s escape to apply for bail

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her three co-accused in the case of the escape of the Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester will be applying for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

They are facing, among others, charges of murder, aiding the escape of a prisoner, and defeating the ends of justice.

The state has previously opposed bail for the medical doctor and two other men accused of aiding Bester in his escape from the maximum secure Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Magudumana’s 65-year-old father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, was released on R10 000 bail after the state said it was not opposing bail due to his chronic illness.

Senohe Matsoara, a former G4S employee, and Teboho Lipholo, a contracted camera installer at the Mangaung Prison, are the other two accused.

Meanwhile, two former employees who were dismissed by G4S have been arrested at their homes in Bloemfontein in connection with Bester’s escape.

The pair will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.