Drive-through Licence Centre opened in George

Today, George Executive Mayor, Alderman Leon van Wyk and Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Daylin Mitchell officially opened a drive-through licence centre in Blanco, George with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The upgraded unused municipal building was converted into a brand-new innovative Motor Vehicle and Registration (MVR) satellite office, which offers a drive-through service to assist with Motor Vehicle Licence Renewals, and inside counters to handle bulk services.

The innovative drive-through service centre which is the first in the country will help alleviate the pressure at the Blanco satellite office. The Western Cape Government is working with local governments in the province day in, day out to improve service delivery and respond to demands for increased capacity across government.

The Western Cape Government through the Department of Transport of Public Works made a financial contribution to the project and provided the equipment network infrastructure and connectivity through the RTMC.

The Premier has challenged the the Department of Mobility to rethink, innovate and to push back against, going back to the pre-COVID-19 normal, and has chosen to place a special focus on improving mobility in the Province. This facility is one of many examples of programmes the department has implemented to improve mobility in the Western Cape. Improving mobility will not be possible without partnerships across government and, often, the private sector, too. More innovative solutions like this drive-through centre, are possible through collaboration and partnership.

It is Minister Mitchell’s priority to ensure they achieve a safe, convenient and affordable system of mobility that lies at the heart of economic growth for jobs, safety and wellbeing, which is fundamental for the dignity of the province’s citizens.

The Blanco drive-through centre will only offer vehicle licence renewals at the drive-through window. All other transactions will be handled at the Hibernia Street premises. A maximum of two licenses can be processed per person. No cash payments will be accepted, payment is via card only.

Source: Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Daylin Mitchell

Photo: Pexels