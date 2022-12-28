Driver of the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg faces multiple charges

Share this article

A 32-year-old man arrested in connection with the gas tanker explosion that claimed 18 lives is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He faces multiple counts of homicide, negligent causing of an explosion resulting in death and malicious damage to property.

37 people including 24 patients of the Tambo Memorial Hospital and 13 nursing staff are being treated for severe burn wounds at various Gauteng hospitals.

The truck carrying LPG gas exploded after the driver tried to pass under a low-lying bridge about 100-metres from the hospital.

Police say they traced and arrested the driver of the tanker at a private hospital where he had been receiving medical treatment for minor injuries.

Preliminary investigations found that the loaded gas tanker got stuck trying to drive through a low bridge and the impact resulted in an explosion.

The gas tanker was allegedly en route to Botswana from Richard’s Bay.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says it will be present at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court when the driver appears in court.

Denosa has expressed concern about dangerous driving habits on South Africa’s roads, especially by the drivers of heavy vehicles like tankers.

Source: SABC News