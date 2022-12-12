Driving Licence Testing Facilities – Holiday Season Hours

Share this article

The City’s Traffic Service informs drivers that during the busiest holiday season, several of its Driving Licence Testing Centers will be closed. The general population is urged to utilise internet services during this time, if appropriate.

The following days will be off throughout the holiday season at the Driving Licence Testing Centers (DLTCs):

Friday 16 December 2022 Closed Saturday 17 December 2022 Closed Friday 23 December 2022 Close at 12:30 Saturday 24 December 2022 Closed Sunday 25 December 2022 Closed Monday 26 December 2022 Closed Tuesday 27 December 2022 Closed Friday 30 December 2022 Close at 12:30 Saturday 31 December 2022 Closed Sunday 1 January 2023 Closed Monday 2 January 2023 Closed

The City has changed to Pay@ as its new third-party service provider for online and retailer fine payments beginning of July 1, 2022.

Drivers are therefore informed that fines and warrants, including those dated prior to July 1, 2022, may now be seen and paid online at https://www.paythat.co.za/.

There are further electronic payment options by:

Card: VISA, Mastercard

EFT: ABSA, FNB, Nedbank, Capitec, Standard Bank

Scan to Pay: Masterpass, Snapscan, Zapper, FNB, Nedbank, ABSA

If a driver wants to pay a ticket in person, they can do so at a few Spar stores if the ticket was issued before July 1st, 2022.

Select Spar stores, along with Ackermans, Builder’s Warehouse, Game, Makro, PEP, Pick n Pay, and Shoprite/Checkers Money Market kiosks, accept payments for fines issued as of July 1.

The City appreciates the patrons’ patience at this time and promotes using online services.

Source: City of Cape Town

Photo: Pexel