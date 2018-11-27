Driving maneuvers helps Cape Town woman evade hijackers

A woman in Cape Town managed to stave off a hijacking attempt on Monday with some daring maneuvers, as she smashed her way to safety at a set of traffic lights.

Just before the motorist could take her planned left turn, a vehicle screeched in front of her, blocking any possible escape route. Well, one that could be reached by going forwards, that is.

Cape Town hijacking foiled by quick-thinking

The panic-stricken driver went into survival mode. As two men got out of the motor used to conduct this attempted hijacking, she slammed her car into reverse gear, shunting her way to safety.

The Mercedes-owner backed into a car right behind her, smashing it out of the way and clearing a route for her to back-up. She then reversed into a small gap – clattering two other vehicles in the process – before completing her destructive three-point turn and getting out of harm’s way.

When the would-be criminals saw the lengths this Capetonian was willing to go to fight off their advances, they soon eased off. The pair who had exited the vehicle soon jumped back in it, foiled by the steely determination of someone who was getting out there no matter what – even if it meant conducting her own destruction derby.

Traffic affected by attempted hijack

In fact, her daring escape had the traffic authorities on high-alert, too. Blomvei Road – the scene of this crime – was temporarily closed on Monday, with 1SecondLater reporting that shots had been fired during the incident:

“Attempted Armed Robbery, Road Closure: Blomvlei closed between Induland and Jan Smuts. Shots fired at Black Mercedes, multiple car crash as female victim drives through fence of their business to flee attakers. All services on scene.”

1SecondLater’s Twitter account.

It was an incredible display of bravery, but there’ll be a few car owners with headaches this morning as they weigh-up the cost of their repairs. However, given that a life was spared, this may be a small price to pay when you consider the grand scheme of things.

[Source: The South African]

Share this article











Comments

comments