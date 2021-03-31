Drones, body cameras to be used to enforce road safety and monitor traffic flow this Easter

Share this article

















As thousands of people prepare to travel to various destinations across the country and abroad for the Easter holidays, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it is ready to deal with the expected high volumes of traffic.

RTMC says it will use drones, vehicle and body cameras to enforce road safety and monitor traffic flow this Easter weekend.

On Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that inter-provincial travel will be allowed, however, advised South Africans to limit their travel as far as possible.

The RTMC’s Simon Zwane says vehicles used by traffic officers have been fitted with cameras to monitor any incidents of reckless driving.

He says drones will be deployed to monitor traffic volumes and ensure speedy intervention. Zwane says officers will for the first time be wearing the newly unveiled body cameras.

“Those will assist really with the safety of officers, of road users. But it will also assist us in investigating incidents of bribery and corruption. Because the body cam must always be on. The officer will not be able to switch off the cam. If they switch it off a supervisor in the office will be able to switch it back on. We will also know where our officers are at any given time.”

Source: SABC