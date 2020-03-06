Dros rapist to apply for leave to appeal his conviction

Share this article

















Convicted child rapist, Nicholas Ninow is expected to apply for leave to appeal his conviction in the High Court in Pretoria.

Ninow was sentenced to life imprisonment in October last year after he raped a seven-year-old in a toilet at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in 2018.

He is currently serving his term at the Kgsoi Mampuru Correctional Services C-Max section. After serving just five months of his life term imprisonment, Ninow is back in court.

It is not clear whether Ninow, who pleaded guilty to raping the then seven-year-old girl, will be applying to appeal his conviction, sentence or both.

Civil society groups have reacted with dismay to Ninow’s unprecedented return to the High Court.

#NotInMyName has denounced the application, saying this application should have been dismissed immediately.

The National Prosecuting Authority has indicated it will be opposing Ninow’s application.

Ninow apologises

Ninow apologised to the rape survivor and his own family.

He told the Pretoria High Court that he would like to be given a chance to work towards leading a better life.

He delivered an emotional testimony at the court, providing his version of events that led to him raping the seven-year-old girl.

Source: SABC News

