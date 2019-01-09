DrosRape accused sent for mental evaluation

The 22-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today.

The accused will spend the next 30 days at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital where he will undergo evaluation by three psychiatrists and one psychologist.

The evaluation will determine whether the accused was of “sound mind” when allegedly raping the child.

Regional ANC caucus leader Lesego Makhubela expressed the party’s dissatisfaction with the constant delays in court proceedings.

“We want to urge the justice system not to give preferential treatment to the accused on the basis of his colour,” said Makhubela.

Court is set to resume on February 8th, 2019.

VOC News has opted not to name the accused until he has pleaded in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act which reads:

According to Section 154(2b) of the Criminal Procedure Act: No person shall at any stage before the appearance of an accused in a court upon any charge referred to in Section 153(3) or at any stage after such appearance but before the accused has pleaded to the charge, publish in any manner whatever any information relating to the charge in question.

