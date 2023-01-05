Drug bust at a property on Turflynn Road in Hanover Park

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The City of Cape Town’s Metro Police discovered a consignment of drugs at a property on Turflynn Road in Hanover Park on Wednesday. Police received information of drug dealings taking place on the premises and responded to it swiftly.

The Metro Police K9 Kalisi found the presence of drugs behind what appeared to be a “conventional Brick wall.” Police found 19 halves and 10 whole Mandrax tablets along with five bags of Crystal Meth.

According to Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, these results show the value of the K9 unit, however, the national government has crippled the existing SAPS K9 unit. Smith further added that the City of Cape has undertaken the responsibility of expanding its existing Metro Police K9 unit. This unit, however, will not only be accessible to Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP) but also to SAPS members.

Smith reiterated that the K9 unit is an important component of the police force, in order to beat this drug scourge in the Province.

Photo: City of Cape Town