Drug Bust at old Woodstock Hospital

In early hours of Friday morning Metro police along with law enforcement, traffic and several units within SAPS and other City departments pulled off an integrated warrant operation at the old Woodstock Hospital known as Cissie Gool House.

Countless complaints of drug and gun related activity were received by the City of Cape Town. Activities such as drug dealing, drug addiction, possession of firearms, shooting and illegal movement of guns with ammunition, also the concealment of evidence.

According to the City they have responded to the complaints and do not choose which to attend to or ignore.

The rate of success of operation was as follow:

11  arrested for undocumented persons

four arrested for possession of drugs

one arrested for fraudulent documentation

Source: City of Cape Town


