Drug bust in WC leads to 10 arrests

A total of ten suspects has been arrested in the Western Cape during this past week.

In Ashton, a suspect was arrested after police found dagga, tik straws and mandrax tablets in his possession.

Two suspects were arrested Ceres and one suspect in Wolseley for being in possession of dagga with a street value of R8 000.

Meanwhile in De Doorns two suspects were arrested in possession of drugs with a street value of over R8500.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the 10 suspects are due to appear in court soon.

“The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the magistrates court in the cluster on Monday where they are facing charges of drug possession.”

