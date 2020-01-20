Drugs worth R62 000 found in ceiling of Cape Town home

Share this article

















A 53-year-old woman has been arrested and drugs worth 60-thousand-rand confiscated in Hanover Park.

Metro Police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons, says they executed a search warrant with police at a premises in Donigel Court.

Solomons says the woman resisted arrest and also tried to disperse of a bag of heroin.

” The confiscated drugs include 804 heroin straws, a 153gram bag of heroin powder, 470 Mandrax tablets, five packets of tik, a 48gram bag of tik, six parcels dagga and 60 dagga stoppe.The 53-year-old woman was arrested for dealing in drugs, resisting arrest and defeating the ends of justice and was taken to the Philippi Police Station. ”

Source: SABC News

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments