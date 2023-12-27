Drum roll please… Get ready for the VOC Summer Market!

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Summer is here! – And with that comes the VOC Summer market

As part of ongoing efforts to create platforms to showcase and grow small businesses in Cape Town the Voice of the Cape Radio (VOC) has launched its Summer pop-up market!

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Wednesday, Sales and Marketing assistants Raafieka Layman & Aqeelah Rowland announced that the pop-up market will take place on Saturday, 27 January 2024 at Darul Islam High School in Surrey Estate.

“Entry is free, and the market will start at 09am until 8pm,” they revealed.

Layman explained: “Anything that you are selling whether it be at home or at a store bring it along and sell it at the VOC Summer Market.”

“At our previous market we didn’t have as many spots for food vendors but this time we are going bigger and better; we encourage anyone to book a spot.”

Vendors are welcome to start booking stalls at the following costs:

Food vendors: R1500

Non-food vendors: R1000

To secure your space for trade, vendors can contact 021 442 3500 for details on availability and process of booking.

Vendor space is limited so make sure to grab your spot now and stay tuned to the VOC airwaves as more details on what attendees can expect at the marker is revealed as we edge closer to the date.

