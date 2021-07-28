Facebook-f
From the news desk

Dual win for Team South Africa as Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag become silver Olympiads

Features, NewsNo Comments
Phenomenal display of athleticism, as Team South Africa takes a dual win at the Olympics . Both Tatjana Schoenmaker and Biance Buitendag secure consecutive silver wins at the Tokyo Olympics

In the 100meter breast stroke . Schoenmaker sets a record of 1:05.22 – 0.27 seconds behind Jacoby 1:04.95 as world record-holder, Lily King 1:05.54 finishes in third. Schoenmaker will now proceed to the 200m breaststroke heats, scheduled for Wednesday (12:49 SA time).

Bianca Buitendag became the women’s surfing Olympiad, she edged past Portugal’s Yolanda Hopkins and America’s Caroline Marks in the quarter-final and semi-final, respectively. She slightly misses the gold medal to American Carissa Moore.

Source: Fatima Said


