Dual win for Team South Africa as Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag become silver Olympiads

Phenomenal display of athleticism, as Team South Africa takes a dual win at the Olympics . Both Tatjana Schoenmaker and Biance Buitendag secure consecutive silver wins at the Tokyo Olympics

In the 100meter breast stroke . Schoenmaker sets a record of 1:05.22 – 0.27 seconds behind Jacoby 1:04.95 as world record-holder, Lily King 1:05.54 finishes in third. Schoenmaker will now proceed to the 200m breaststroke heats, scheduled for Wednesday (12:49 SA time).

Bianca Buitendag became the women’s surfing Olympiad, she edged past Portugal’s Yolanda Hopkins and America’s Caroline Marks in the quarter-final and semi-final, respectively. She slightly misses the gold medal to American Carissa Moore.

Source: Fatima Said