Duduzane’s culpable homicide trial to begin on Tuesday

The culpable homicide trial of former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, is expected to begin at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Zuma faces two charges of culpable homicide and one of reckless and negligent driving.

This relates to a car crash in February 2014 on the M1 highway in Johannesburg.

Duduzane Zuma’s car collided with a minibus-taxi resulting in the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba.

In late 2017, lobby group AfriForum gave the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa (NPA) an ultimatum to prosecute Zuma for culpable homicide, saying if this didn’t happen, they would privately prosecute him.

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel said the NPA erred in its 2015 decision not to prosecute him for his role in the fatal car crash.

The NPA says it is ready to proceed with the trial, however, it’s still unclear if Zuma’s defence is ready to proceed.

