Dullah Omar would have been proud of our justice system: Zondo

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has described the current justice system as independent and performing its duties without fear or favour. Zondo says this is the justice system of which the late Dullah Omar would have been proud.

He was delivering the Dullah Omar Memorial Lecture at the University of the Western Cape marking 20 years after Omar’s death.

Omar was the first Justice Minister in the cabinet of former President Nelson Mandela.

The Chief Justice however, says some still live under difficult conditions in the new South Africa.

“It is important as we reflect on the past 30 years, we also look at the living conditions of some of the people in our country. Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, when we reach the important milestone of 30 years of our democracy, we need to remember that while there are many who may be enjoying a life far better than the life they enjoyed under apartheid or when we attained democracy, there are some communities and some sectors of our society who live or work under deplorable conditions.”

Source: SABC