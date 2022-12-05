Duo arrested after drive-by shooting in Heideveld

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting incident in Heideveld earlier today.

According to the City, Metro police officials on patrol in the area heard gunshots and gave chase after two community members were wounded by the perpetrators. During the hot pursuit, a 9mm pistol was flung out of the moving car.

Subsequently, members of the Camera Response Unit heard radio broadcasts that the duo were headed their way and quickly erected a post.

The suspects collided with the patrol vehicle and came to a standstill. Officers arrested the pair, aged 28 and 32, on charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, possession of an illegal firearm and possession of ammunition, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to Superintendent Ruth Solomons, the suspects were detained at Manenberg SAPS.

VOC